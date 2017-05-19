#1 Cubs pitching prospect Cease placed on DL

The South Bend Cubs placed pitcher Dylan Cease on the disabled list Friday after injuring what looked to be his ankle Thursday night.

Cease is considered to be the Cubs top pitching prospect and one of their top prospects overall. The Georgia native is 1-2 with a 2.65 earned run average. Cease in 34 innings has struck out 54 batters while walking just 18.

South Bend Cubs host the Lansing Lugnuts Friday at Four Winds Field in the second game of a four game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m.