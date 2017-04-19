10th annual Dancing With Our Stars Friday in South Bend

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Dancing With Our Stars.

The event has directly raised over three million dollars for the Center for the Homeless in South Bend.

Steve Camilleri is the Executive Director for the center.

“Over the past 10 years, that over 150 people have danced and raised over 3.5 million dollars during those 10 years,” said Camilleri.

David Schackow and his wife, Ginny, a performing Friday night.

“My faith tells me to always help those less fortunate than I am. That’s always been in the back of my mind,” said Schackow.

Alice Blaisdell is one of those who needed help.

“Last time I lived here, the front desk person would say focus. And that’s what kept me going. I like to let people know that live here, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, that you can succeed in here and you can get back on your feet,” said Blaisdell.

Blaisdell now works full time for the center.

“Just a way for me to give back everything that I’ve been given. I feel like I’ve come full circle,” said Blaisdell.

Stars dancing to help those come full circle.

Mark McGill is a radio host for 95.3 MNC and also one of the dancers.

“The guests for the center for the homeless are out of their comfort zones, they don’t want to be there and thank god that there’s a center there for them. So it gave me a chance to get out of my comfort zone and not used to doing,” said McGill.

Amy O’Day is a professional dance coach and owner of DanceSport Michiana in Mishawaka.

“I didn’t have an idea I could become a part of anything like this. I’m very passionate about the cause and the mission of the center. I’m thrilled it’s been so successful and we’re still here 10 years later,” said O’Day.

There is still time to vote for the dancers and donate to the Center for the Homeless:

https://www.bidbyte.org/stars/items/