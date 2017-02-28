Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

11 wounded as car crashes into marching band at Mardi Gras parade

Posted: Feb 28, 2017 3:13 PM EST | Updated: Feb 28, 2017 2:14 PM EST

By AnneClaire Stapleton and Tina Burnside CNN

(CNN) -- A vehicle in a Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, Alabama, plowed into a marching band from behind, sending several people to the hospital Tuesday.

At least 11 people have been injured, including three who were critically hurt, Gulf Shores city spokesman Grant Brown said. He said the parade has been canceled.

At least three people were taken to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, hospital spokeswoman Kim Neal said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

CNN affiliate WKRG said students were among the injured.

Angie Swiger, board member for the Baldwin County Board of Education, said all students in the parade have been accounted for.

"We've taken the students back to the high school that have not been checked out by parents, and we have accounted for everyone," she said.

Swiger said a crisis counselor is at a local high school to comfort students and parents who witnessed the crash.

"It's going to be a very difficult day," she said. "It is a tight-knit community. We just ask for everyone's thoughts and prayers."

