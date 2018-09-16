11-year-old boy drowns at birthday party

CASS COUNTY, Mich. – Cass County deputies responded to a report of a drowning Saturday evening.

At approximately 8:58 p.m., deputies responded to an address on M 51 in Howard Township regarding an unconscious juvenile.

Upon arrival, officials were notified of a birthday pool party at the scene.

Officials were told that an 11-year-old boy was in the pool with several others when party goers noticed he was laying on the bottom of the pool.

Attendees noticed the boy at the bottom of the pool and brought him to the surface where parent’s at the scene attempted to perform CPR and called 911.

Emergency responders transported the 11-year-old to Lakeland Hospital in Niles by SMCAS. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say the child’s name is being withheld out of respect for the family.

The case remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office,

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan DNR, SMCAS, Niles City Fire Department, Howard Township Fire Department and Pokagon Tribal Police assisted the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.