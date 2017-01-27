12 new academic programs coming to Goshen College

Goshen College is expanding its portfolio by adding 12 new academic programs next fall.

There will be six new majors offered at the school:

- Engineering physics

- Environmental and marine science

- Sign language interpreting

- Sustainability management

- Sustainability studies

- Sustainable food systems

There will be three new minors available:

- Music for social change

- Musical theater

- Sustainability management

Two new concentrations:

- Music for social change

- Earth and climate science

One new licensure program:

- ‘English Learners’ for working teachers

“They’re programs that build on what we have done well at for many years,” Goshen College Communications Director Jodi Beyeler said. “And also, [we’re] trying to meet the needs of our community in new ways.”

To learn more about the programs, you can visit Goshen College’s website here.