13-year-old bicyclist killed in crash
Posted: Mar 22, 2017 5:01 PM EST | Updated: Mar 22, 2017 4:02 PM EST
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. -
A 13-year-old girl died at the hospital after a vehicle struck her bicycle early Wednesday morning, according to the La Grange County Sheriff's Department.
The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at CR 50 N in Clay Township in La Grange County.
The driver of the GMC, 37-year-old Benjamin Hanlon, told deputies he was traveling eastbound on CR 50 N when he struck the bicyclist.
Deputies said there were environmental factors involved in the crash. They said the driver may have been blinded by the sun.
The bicyclist, 13-year-old Lovina Schwartz, was transported by helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital.
Schwartz died at the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.