13-year-old bicyclist killed in crash

A 13-year-old girl died at the hospital after a vehicle struck her bicycle early Wednesday morning, according to the La Grange County Sheriff's Department.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at CR 50 N in Clay Township in La Grange County.

The driver of the GMC, 37-year-old Benjamin Hanlon, told deputies he was traveling eastbound on CR 50 N when he struck the bicyclist.

Deputies said there were environmental factors involved in the crash. They said the driver may have been blinded by the sun.

The bicyclist, 13-year-old Lovina Schwartz, was transported by helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital.

Schwartz died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.