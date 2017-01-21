13th annual Hunter Ice Festival kicks off in Niles

This weekend marks the 13th annual Hunter Ice Festival in Niles and there is plenty to do for the whole family.

Despite the unseasonably warm temperatures, the festivities started Friday morning.

It’s held each year in the downtown area and showcases more than 75 ice sculptures situated through the city. Not only is it held for entertainment purposes, but to attract more people to the area.

“The festival is designed to get people to walk our main streets to see the businesses here to pop in and find something they haven’t found before,” said Lisa Croteau, Program Manager of Niles DDA Main Street.

On Friday there were several events like a fire and ice display and the Hunter Ice Cream Booth. But Saturday is jam-packed with activities.

“Saturday night at the amphitheater we have a speed carving competition where sculptors will have 45 minutes and you’ll be amazed at what they’re able to make in 45 minutes,” said Croteau.

For the complete list of the weekend’s events, click https://www.facebook.com/events/159090804568781/