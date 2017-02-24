14 new firefighters sworn in

Fourteen new firefighters from South Bend, La Porte and Michigan City were sworn in Friday.

The ceremony was held at the Luther Taylor Senior Training Center on Sample Street in South Bound.

The firefighters went through 21 weeks of training.

During their 21 week training at the academy, they practiced responding to emergency situations.

City representatives from La Porte, South Bend and Michigan City were there to help swear in the new firefighters.

"You have earned to be where you are. You have been taught by the best instructors in the state. Make sure every day of your career, is better than the day before. Good luck and thank you for letting us be a part of your career. At this time it's my honor to present to you the graduating class.," said John Corthier, Training Division Chief.