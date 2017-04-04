14-year-old arrested after fleeing police

A 14-year-old was arrested for allegedly violating curfew and fleeing police early Monday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m., an Elkhart Police officer on patrol spotted three people who appeared to be juveniles out past curfew near Benham and Concord avenues.

When the officer attempted to make contact with the subjects, they fled from the officer, police said.

As the officer was chasing one of the subjects, he noticed the subject reaching for his waistband. The officer noticed the stock of a rifle sticking out of the teen's pants.

The officer apprehended the teen and realized the gun was actually a BB gun.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody for curfew and resisting law enforcement.