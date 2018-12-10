16-year old charged with murder of expectant Mishawaka teen Breana Rouhselang

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – Teen charged with murder of expectant Mishawaka teen.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Aaron Trejo, 16, with one count of murder in the investigation of 17-year-old Breana Rouhselang.

Trejo was also charged with one count of Feticide, a level 3 felony.

According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, Rouhselang went behind the house to talk to the father of her baby around 11 p.m. on Dec, 8th.

Rouhselang did not return and was then reported missing.

Rouhselang's mother went to Trejo's home the next day, looking for her daughter.

Trejo told Rouhselang's mother that he had gone to meet her but she never showed up.

Police found personal effects matching Rouhselang's mother's description of her daughter and there was blood found on one of the items.

More blood in the area led to the body of Breana Rouhselang.

A black plastic bag was placed over Rouhselang's head and upper torso when she was found and she was still clothed.

Trejo stated that he was the father of Rouhselang's unborn child.

Trejo said that he and Rouhselang had gotten into a fight about the pregnancy and said that she had waited too long to get an abortion.

He then admitted to taking her life by means of a knife in her chest.

After he allegedly disposed of Rouhselang's body in a dumpster, Trejo threw the knife and her cell phone into a nearby river.

Trejo also mentioned that he had been thinking and planning about killing Rouhselang for about a week.

An autopsy confirmed the stabbing and detailed that a scarf was tied tightly around her neck before she died.

Trejo is currently being held without bond.

See also: Expectant teen's body found in dumpster; Police identify Mishawaka High football player as primary suspect

Share this article:



email