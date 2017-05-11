18-year-old killed in crash Thursday morning

An 18-year-old from Illinois was killed in a crash Thursday morning in La Grange County.

The La Grange County Sheriff's Department responded to CR 600S at SR 5 just before 6:30 a.m. for a two vehicle accident.

Deputies say the investigation revealed 18-year-old Nicole S. Bartlett failed to stop at a stop sign while traveling east on CR 600S and drove into the path of a semi traveling north on SR 5.

The semi struck the passenger side of Bartlett's vehicle.

The semi driver was treated at the scene and released. Bartlett was pronounced dead at the scene.