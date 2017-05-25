2 Arrested in woman's overdose death

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI -- Authorities said two men have been arrested after a woman was found dead from an apparent drug overdose.

Deputies were called just after midnight on Thursday, April 20 to a home on Dodge Road in Elmwood Township near Cass City.

When police arrived, they found 26-year-old Emily Lynn Dennis dead from an apparent drug overdose. Dennis was from Caro.

Michigan State Police Lt. Dave Kaiser said Dennis was with her boyfriend, 22-year-old Adam Maxson, who was on parole at the time of the overdose. Kaiser said the two were shooting up heroin when Maxson overdosed and was taken to the hospital.

After he was released the couple returned to the home and shot up more heroin, Kaiser said. This time, Dennis overdosed. When police arrived she was found dead, Kaiser said.

Maxson was arrested. He now faces five felony charges:

Delivery of a controlled substance causing death

Controlled substance - delivery/manufacture (cocaine, heroin or another narcotic) less than 50 grams

Controlled substance - inducing person to violate (felony)

(2) counts of controlled substance - inducing person to violate

Controlled substance - possession (cocaine, heroin, or another narcotic) less than 25 grams

Police also arrested 23-year-old Tyler Meffer in connection with the case. He faces three felony charges:

Delivery of a controlled substance causing death

Controlled substance - delivery/manufacture (cocaine, heroin or another narcotic) less than 50 grams

Controlled substance - inducing person to violate (felony)

Police suspect heroin was the drug that killed Dennis.

Officers with the Narcotics Drug Task Force said without a doubt there is a drug problem in Tuscola County, but not any worse than any other part of the state. They said it's still a problem that needs to be solved.

According to the CDC, Michigan drug overdose deaths are up 14 percent from previous years.

