Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

2 Seattle Police officers shot, one in critical condition

By: ABC57 Staff
Posted: Apr 20, 2017 10:13 PM EST | Updated: Apr 20, 2017 9:14 PM EST

By Tony Marco CNN

(CNN) -- Two Seattle police officers were shot Thursday while responding to a robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store.

As officers responded, a female suspect hit one of the officers on the head with a bottle and another suspect ran into a building, barricading himself inside, Seattle Police spokeswoman Carmen Best said at a news conference.

While barricading himself, the suspect shot at police, Best said. It is unclear if he was the only shooter. Two officers, one male and one female, were shot.

The female officer's bulletproof vest protected her and she suffered minor injuries; the male officer was hit in the face and has more serious injuries, Best said. Harborview Medical Center said that officer is in critical condition and described his injuries as life threatening."

The officers have not been named but the female officer is 42 years old, and the male officer is 30.

Two suspects have been arrested and one suffered significant injuries, police said. Officers are looking for a third suspect.

A building where one suspect was barricaded is still on lockdown as police search, according to Best.

TM & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Share this article:

Read More

Polaris Ranger robbed without a trace in Vandalia
Pence calls on GOP to 'step up to the plate' on health care bill
Hawaii to test nuclear warning system amid North Korea's threats
Pokemon Go festival beset by technical issues; attendees to get refunds
Sign up for our newsletter!