351 CPD academy grads part of department's largest graduation ever

Nancy Look + Web Desk

Chicago, IL -- 351 men and women walked across a stage and receive their diplomas from the Chicago Police Academy today.

It's the largest graduation ever for the Chicago Police Department.

The ceremony was moved from Chicago's Navy Pier to McCormick Place - a far bigger venue.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel joined CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson in congratulating 80 new officers, 131 detectives and 140 sergeants.

During the ceremony, Emanuel told the city's newly empowered crime fighters they are part of a far bigger plan to put an end to Chicago's violence.

Today's graduation is part of an expansion of the police department to include 1,000 newcomers.

WGN

TM & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.