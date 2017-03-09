52-year-old Goshen business destroyed, owners stay optimistic

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Melted plastic, charred wood, and a collapsed roof. After 52 years in business, the Miller Door and Trim building caught fire Wednesday afternoon and was completely destroyed.

"I had already been home and I got a call and they came back,” said Fran Miller, a Human Resources Manager at Millers Building Supply.

The fire broke out around 4:15 Wednesday at the back of the building when someone was still inside.

"There was a secretary that was just getting ready to leave and she's the one that found the smoke and called 911,” said Miller.

There were no injuries reported and investigators still don’t know the cause of that fire, but wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour only gave more power to those flames.

“It was just heartbreaking to see this business go like this or have this fire,” said Miller.

Millers Building Supply down the road owns that building that caught fire. Fran Miller who has been working with the company for the last eleven years says it sets them back.

“To know that people are out of jobs for a while…” said Miller.

But that won’t stop them. Owners have already begun looking at new places to rebuild the Miller name.

“The family atmosphere we have here we all pull together. I know by next week they want to, as soon as insurance gets done with their investigations, get in here and get this place cleaned up and try to figure out... try to find something asap,” said Miller.

Many vehicles pulled off of the roadway to see what damage had been done to that building. Some even getting out of their vehicles to talk to one another about what happened there.