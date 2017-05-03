7-Eleven robbery suspect arrested

Elkhart Police are investigating a robbery that happened at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street in Elkhart Tuesday morning.

An employee of 7-Eleven told police around 11 a.m. Tuesday she found a man in the storage area and confronted him.

The suspect then walked into an office area and stole the employee's wallet from her purse, police said.

As the suspect left the office, the employee grabbed at him.

The suspect kicked and stomped on the employee's head, then ran outside and got into a gold SUV.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a head injury.

Her wallet was located in the parking lot near where the suspect got into the SUV.

A vehicle matching the description of the SUV the suspect got into was located at Cassopolis and East Bristol streets.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the suspect, Deuntay Pratcher, 31, was taken into custody on a preliminary charge of robbery.