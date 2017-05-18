7 people arrested on drug charges in La Porte
Posted: May 18, 2017 12:31 PM EST
LA PORTE, Ind. -
A total of seven people were arrested Tuesday for allegedly dealing narcotics.
La Porte County Deputies say county’s Drug Task Force conducted an investigation that led to the arrests.
The charges mostly relate to the dealing of cocaine.
These individuals were arrested:
- Gregory Wyse, 23, of Michigan City
- Nicole Kraus, 32, of La Porte
- Alexis Wroblewski, 29, of La Porte
- John Hancock, 45, of Kingsford Heights
- Kevin Weston, 38, of Michigan City
- Charles Peterson, 64, of Michigan City
- Zachary Alvarado, 24, of Michigan City
According to deputies, the investigation of those in custody will continue.