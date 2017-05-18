7 people arrested on drug charges in La Porte

A total of seven people were arrested Tuesday for allegedly dealing narcotics.

La Porte County Deputies say county’s Drug Task Force conducted an investigation that led to the arrests.

The charges mostly relate to the dealing of cocaine.

These individuals were arrested:

Gregory Wyse, 23, of Michigan City

Nicole Kraus, 32, of La Porte

Alexis Wroblewski, 29, of La Porte

John Hancock, 45, of Kingsford Heights

Kevin Weston, 38, of Michigan City

Charles Peterson, 64, of Michigan City

Zachary Alvarado, 24, of Michigan City

According to deputies, the investigation of those in custody will continue.