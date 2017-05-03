A false alarm fire leads to a drug bust, and a stolen gun

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police confiscated several guns and bags and bags of weed, enough to fill the trunk of an SUV.

ABC57, the first and only station on scene was there the whole time and was able to talk to Sergeant James Wolff, with South Bend PD.

“I think there was a total of three we took out of there, they were mostly shot guns, one hand gun,” said Wolff.

Wolff says, two shot guns, one rifle and one handgun were taken from a home on Roger Street. ABC57 getting exclusive video of the confiscation.

“We found several fire arms, one was stolen from Colorado I think,” said Wolff.

Bags of weed were carried out of this home as well. Sgt. Wolff couldn’t confirm the exact amount though.

“It’s a small amount, less than a pound I think,” he said.

On Wednesday, around 8:30 a regular house fire call on turned into a contraband and firearm investigation.

Police were able to get a search warrant. Then, an officer started walking around the home putting up caution tape up, while others were searching for leads.

The investigation involved detectives snapping pictures outside and inside the home. Sgt Wolff says four males and one female were taken into questioning all ranging from 19 to 22 years old.

“We took a total of five people from this scene back to the station for investigation,” said Wolff. “Three of them will be charged with some crimes here involving the grow operation as well as the fire arms.”