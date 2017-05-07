A routine traffic stop leads to a stolen gun, drugs, and 2 people in custody.

A blue Chrysler going 45 m.p.h. in a 30 m.p.h. area was pulled over by troopers in Michigan City, around 1 a.m. on May 6th, 2017.

During the traffic stop officers detected the smell of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Troopers asked the occupants to then exit the vehicle, upon doing so 2 Smith & Wesson guns were found on a subject.

The occupants of the vehicle were 26-year-old Denquise Hart, 20-year-old Mario Ward, and 20-year-old Deonte Miller all of Michigan City.

Miller had a silver Smith & Wesson .38 revolver, a Smith & Wesson .40 semi-automatic pistol, and marijuana in his pants.

The silver .38 revolver had the serial numbers damaged in attempt to remove them, and the .40 semi-automatic pistol had been reported stolen through the Michigan City Police Department.

Miller was arrested and charged with Minor Consumption, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Firearm No Permit and Possession of a Firearm with an Altered Identification.

Ward was also arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana.

The driver of the vehicle, Hart, was ticketed for Driving While Suspended, but did not get arrested.