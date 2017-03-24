A state bill and new facility could bring a big boost to local RV industry

Elkhart County's most well-known industry could be getting a big boost. Two new developments may trigger an economic boom for Indiana’s RV dealers.

ABC 57 News first told you in January about a proposed bill involving Indiana’s RV sales tax.

Buyers in 9 states have to pay twice. Folks in Michigan, Florida, California, Arizona, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North and South Carolina pay their home state’s tax and Indiana’s 7% tax when they buy an RV in the Hoosier state.

On Tuesday, a proposal to change that passed in the statehouse.

According to our reporting partners at the Elkhart Truth, the new bill will enact a two-year trial period from June 30th, 2017 to July 1st, 2019 that will use the state’s Department of State Revenue to work out reciprocal agreements with the 9 states that don’t have one in place.

The proposal moves on to Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk. If signed, the bill will become a law.

Another boost for the industry is coming to Goshen.

Genesis Products’, a manufacturing company that specializes in laminated panels and interior components for the RV industry, is opening a $10 million, 200,000 square-foot facility.

The company already employs 525 people and owns 7 locations around Elkhart, Goshen and even Virginia.

A Genesis Products’ representative isn’t sure of exactly how many jobs it would create because some positions in other factories may move over, but believes at least 100 jobs will be filled.

The facility is set to open sometime in September 2017.