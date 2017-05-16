ABC unveils its 2017-18 primetime schedule

ABC continues its commitment to distinctive storytelling with the announcement of its 2017-18 program schedule.

"I’m very proud of this year’s slate of series at ABC. We’ve focused on some of the universal themes that unite us – exciting stories, relevant dramas, and of course, lots of laughs. Our goal is to focus on the unique points of view of our show creators, but make shows that have broad appeal," said Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment.

Fall premiere dates will be announced at a later time.

ABC’s fall primetime schedule is as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific). New shows are in bold:

DAY TIME SERIES Sunday 7 p.m. America's Funniest Home Videos 8 p.m. To Tell the Truth 9 p.m. Shark Tank 10 p.m. Ten Days in the Valley Monday 8 p.m. Dancing with the Stars 10 p.m. The Good Doctor Tuesday 8 p.m. The Middle 8:30 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat 9 p.m. blackish 9:30 p.m. The Mayor 10 p.m. The Gospel of Kevin Wednesday 8 p.m. The Goldbergs 8:30 p.m. Speechless 9 p.m. Modern Family 9:30 p.m. American Housewife 10 p.m. Designated Survivor Thursday 8 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy 9 p.m. Scandal 10 p.m. How to Get Away with Murder Friday 8 p.m. Once Upon a Time 9 p.m. Marvel's Inhumans 10 p.m. 20/20 Saturday 8 p.m. Saturday Night Football

NEW FALL AND MIDSEASON SERIES:

DRAMAS

THE CROSSING

Refugees from a war-torn country seek asylum in a small American fishing town, only the country these people are from is America – and the war they are fleeing hasn’t happened yet. As the government tries to uncover the truth behind this mysterious migration only one thing is certain: The lives of the people here — both the townspeople and these newcomers — will never be the same. Writers Dan Dworkin & Jay Beattie executive produce with Jason Reed.

The Crossing stars Steve Zahn as Jude Miller, Natalie Martinez as Reece, Sandrine Holt as Emma Ren, Rick Gomez as Nestor, Jay Karnes as Craig Lindauer, Marcuis Harris as Caleb, Simone Kessel as Rebecca, Kelly Missal as Hannah, Rob Campbell as Paul, Grant Harvey as Roy, Bailey Skodje as Leah, Jon D’Leo as Will, Luc Roderique as Bryce and Tommy Bastow as Marshall.

DECEPTION

When his career is ruined by scandal, superstar magician Cameron Black has only one place to turn to practice his art of deception, influence and illusion — the FBI. Using every trick in the book and inventing new ones, he will help the government catch the world’s most elusive criminals while staging the biggest illusions of his career. The series is from writer/executive producer Chris Fedak (Chuck) and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Martin Gero and Sarah Schechter. Illusionist David Kwong (Now You See Me) will co-produce.

Deception stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Cameron Black/Jonathan Black, Ilfenesh Hadera as Kay Daniels, Lenora Crichlow as Dina Clark, Amaury Nolasco as Mike Alvarez, Justin Chon as Jordan Kwon, Laila Robins as Special Agent Deakins and Vinnie Jones as Gunter Gustafsen

FOR THE PEOPLE

Set in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, aka The Mother Court, this new Shondaland drama follows brand-new lawyers working for both the defense and the prosecution handling the most high-profile and high-stakes federal cases in the country – all as their lives intersect in and out of the courtroom. The series is created by Shondaland’s Paul William Davies and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

The series, from ABC Studios, stars Ben Rappaport as Seth Oliver, Susannah Flood as Kate Littlejohn, Wesam Keesh as Jay Simmons, Regé-Jean Page as Leonard Knox, Ben Shenkman as Roger Gunn, Hope Davis as Jill Carlan, Vondie Curtis-Hall as Judge Nicholas Byrne and Anna Deavere Smith as Tina Krissman.

THE GOOD DOCTOR

Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore, Bates Motel), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues. The series is from David Shore (House), and Lost and Hawaii Five-O star Daniel Dae Kim.

The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Brown, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neal Melendez, Chuku Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu, Beau Garrett as Jessica Preston, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman.

THE GOSPEL OF KEVIN

Kevin Finn (Jason Ritter, Parenthood), a cluelessly self-serving person, is on a dangerous path to despair. In a downward spiral, Kevin returns home to stay with his widowed twin sister (JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Once Upon a Time) and niece. On his first night there, an unlikely celestial being named Yvette appears to him and presents him with a mission – to save the world. A light drama from executive producers Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters (Marvel’s Agent Carter, Resurrection, Reaper).

The Gospel of Kevin stars Jason Ritter as Kevin Finn, JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Amy, J. August Richards as Nate, Chloe East as Reese, Dustin Ybarra as Tyler and India de Beaufort as Kristin.

MARVEL’S INHUMANS

Marvel’s Inhumans explores the never-before-told epic adventure of the royal family including Black Bolt, the enigmatic, commanding King of the Inhumans, with a voice so powerful that the slightest whisper can destroy a city. After the Royal Family of Inhumans is splintered by a military coup, they barely escape to Hawaii where their surprising interactions with the lush world and humanity around them may prove to not only save them, but Earth itself. The legendary comic book series will be brought to life in a way that has never been done before, as a version of the first two episodes will be shown globally in IMAX theaters for a two-week period beginning September 1, 2017. ABC will then air the entirety of the series on the network, with additional exclusive content that can only been seen on ABC.

Marvel’s Inhumans stars Anson Mount as Black Bolt, Iwan Rheon as Maximus, Serinda Swan as Medusa, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, Ken Leung as Karnak, Ellen Woglom as an undisclosed character, Sonya Balmores as Auran and Mike Moh as Triton.

TEN DAYS IN THE VALLEY

Ten Days in the Valley stars Kyra Sedgwick as Jane Sadler, an overworked television producer and single mother in the middle of a separation whose life is turned upside down when her young daughter goes missing in the middle of the night. Just like her controversial police TV show, everything is a mystery, everyone has a secret and no one can be trusted.

Ten Days in the Valley stars Kyra Sedgwick as Jane Sadler, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as John Bird, Kick Gurry as Pete Greene, Erika Christensen as Ali Petrovich, Felix Solis as David Gomez, Josh Randall as Tom Petrovich, Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Matt Abigail Pniowsky as Lake and Francois Battiste as Gus.

COMEDIES

ALEX, INC.

Based on the podcast StartUp, Alex Schuman (Zach Braff, Scrubs) is a brilliant radio journalist, husband and father of two who is about to do something crazy – quit his job and start his own company. He quickly discovers it’s going to be a lot harder than he thought. Zach Braff stars, directs and is executive producer with Matt Tarses (Scrubs) and Davis Entertainment (Dr. Ken, Blacklist).

THE MAYOR

Young rapper Courtney Rose (Brandon Micheal Hall) needs his big break. For years he’s toiled away in a small inner-city apartment, making music in his junk-filled bedroom closet. Tired of waiting for opportunity, Courtney cooks up the publicity stunt of the century – running for mayor of his hometown in California to generate buzz for his music career. Unfortunately for Courtney, his master plan goes wildly awry, ending in the most terrifying of outcomes: an election victory. With the help of his mother (Yvette Nicole Brown, Community) and friends, including Valentina (Glee’s Lea Michele), Courtney will have to overcome his hubris if he wants to transform the struggling city he loves.

The series stars Brandon Micheal Hall as Courtney Rose, Lea Michele as Valentina, Bernard David Jones as Jermaine Hardaway, Marcel Spears as TK and Yvette Nicole Brown as Dina.

SPLITTING UP TOGETHER

Based on the Danish series, Splitting Up Together is the story of a couple (Jenna Fischer, The Office, Oliver Hudson, Scream Queens) whose marriage is reignited by their divorce. Emily Kapnek (Suburgatory) writes and serves as executive producer of this new comedy, along with Ellen DeGeneres.

The series stars Jenna Fischer as Lena, Oliver Hudson as Martin, Bobby Lee as Arthur, Diane Farr as Maya, Lindsay Price as Camille, Olivia Keville as Mae, Van Crosby as Mason and Sander Thomas as Milo.

ALTERNATIVE SERIES

AMERICAN IDOL

ABC is bringing back American Idol. The network, along with producers FremantleMedia North America and 19 Entertainment, a division of CORE Media Group, will revive television’s most successful and recognized music competition series for the 2017-2018 season, bringing back the fan-favorite and making more dreams come true. A host and judges will be announced at a later time.

American Idol‘s profound effect on the music industry is far-reaching and continually growing, launching the careers of superstars Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Katharine McPhee, Adam Lambert and Chris Daughtry, among many others. American Idol contestants have sold more than 60 million albums, resulting in more than 80 Platinum records and 95 Gold records. Its participants have generated more than 450 Billboard No. 1 hits and sold more than 260 million digital downloads.

THE BACHELOR WINTER GAMES

America’s favorite participants from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, from arch rivals to villains, will take competitive dating to a chilling new level. In an ode to the Winter Olympic Games and slated to premiere in February 2018, The Bachelor Winter Games will reunite the all-stars at a luxurious winter resort, where they will go head-to-head in winter-themed athletic challenges, including the toughest sport of all – love.

DANCING WITH THE STARS JUNIOR

A fresh new take on an established favorite, Dancing with the Stars Junior will pair celebrity kids and kids of celebrities with professional junior ballroom dancers to perform choreographed routines, which will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, to be announced at a later date.

Slated to debut in Spring 2018, Dancing with the Stars Junior is produced by BBC Worldwide Productions

RETURNING SERIES

20/20 (Season 40)

The ABC News primetime newsmagazine 20/20 has distinguished itself as one of the most esteemed programs in broadcast journalism. Celebrating its 40th season in September, 20/20 continues to combine hard-hitting investigative reports, newsmaker interviews, and compelling human interest and feature stories. The program is anchored by award-winning journalists Elizabeth Vargas and David Muir.

AMERICA’S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS (Season 28)

America’s Funniest Home Videos, the longest-running primetime entertainment show in ABC history, returns for season 28 with the same mission—to provide viewers with hysterical moments that fly by at a dizzying pace. These real-life blunders are fun for everyone from four to one-hundred-and-four. AFV, the show that invented the viral video, continues to be a Sunday-night tradition for millions of families from coast to coast. Hosted by actor and Dancing with the Stars champion Alfonso Ribeiro, America’s Funniest Home Videos has given away over $15 million in prize money and evaluated more than a million video clips from home viewers. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.

AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE (Season 2)

Katie Otto, a confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, raises her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with perfect mommies and their perfect offspring. Luckily, her husband, Greg Otto, supports her in every way possible, but with a dash of reality thrown in as they work to ensure their children do not end up like everyone else. Despite her flaws and unconventional ways, Katie ultimately only wants the best for her kids and will fight tooth-and-nail to instill some good old-fashioned values in them, if it’s the last thing she does.

American Housewife stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.

THE BACHELOR (Season 22)

ABC’s The Bachelor, a pop-culture sensation, will celebrate its 22nd season with more fireworks, surprises and drama than ever. Just as Nick ended his journey to find love with a proposal, the series has encouraged millions of viewers for over two decades to find their own fairytale romances while the original hit primetime romance reality series continues to offer unpredictable, sexy, emotional, over-the-top fun. The relaxed format rules guarantee more OMG, jaw-dropping moments. Bachelor Nation has made this romantic rollercoaster ride one of television’s top social-media and water-cooler shows, as one lucky man and 30 lucky women have the unique opportunity to find true love.



THE BACHELORETTE (Season 14)

The season 14 pickup of The Bachelorette comes in advance of the 13th season premiere, on MONDAY, MAY 22 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), where fan-favorite Rachel Lindsay will continue her journey to find her happy ending.

The Bachelorette will return to its regular time slot on Monday, May 29 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT).

blackish (Season 4)



blackish takes a fun yet bold look at one man’s determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family that honors their past while embracing their future.

In 2016, the show received three Emmy nominations, two SAG nominations and three Golden Globe nominations (Tracee Ellis Ross won for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical TV Series). blackish received a prestigious Peabody Award in 2016 and the American Film Institute selected the show as one of their Television Honorees for 2015. The show swept the 2017 NAACP Image Awards’ television comedy categories and won Outstanding Comedy Series for the third year in a row, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Anthony Anderson, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Tracee Ellis Ross and Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for Kenya Barris.

The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre Dre Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby and Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens.

DANCING WITH STARS (Season 25)

Dancing with the Stars, which enters its landmark 25th season this fall, is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts. Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Worldwide Productions. Ashley Edens-Shaffer and Joe Sungkur are executive producers. Phil Heyes directs.

DESIGNATED SURVIVOR (Season 2)

Kiefer Sutherland stars as Tom Kirkman, a lower-level cabinet member who is suddenly appointed President of the United States after a catastrophic attack on the U.S. Capitol during the State of the Union. In this dramatic thriller, Kirkman will struggle to keep the country and his own family from falling apart, while navigating the highly volatile political arena and while leading the search to find who is responsible for the attack.

Designated Survivor stars Kiefer Sutherland as Tom Kirkman, Natascha McElhone as Alex Kirkman, Adan Canto as Aaron Shore, Italia Ricci as Emily Rhodes, LaMonica Garrett as Mike Ritter, with Kal Penn as Seth Wright and Maggie Q as Hannah Wells.

FRESH OFF THE BOAT (Season 4)

1997 was a big year for Eddie Huang (Hudson Yang). He and his family vacationed in Taiwan, he had his first kiss, grieved the untimely death of his rap hero The Notorious B.I.G., graduated from middle school with his crew of misfits firmly intact and is ready to tackle the challenges of high school. Yet, just as the Huangs are finally settling into the suburban Orlando lifestyle, Louis (Randall Park) and Jessica (Constance Wu) make some big decisions that could change everything they know and love about the neighborhood they currently call home.

Inspired by a true story, Fresh Off the Boat stars Randall Park as Louis, Constance Wu as Jessica, Hudson Yang as Eddie, Forrest Wheeler as Emery, Ian Chen as Evan, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Chelsey Crisp as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin.

THE GOLDBERGS (Season 5)

The VCR-loving, mixtape-making, spandex-wearing Goldbergs are back! For geeky and movie obsessed youngest child Adam, his wonder years were spent documenting the hilarious and awkward antics of his colorful family. Mom Beverly is at her best when she’s meddling, matchmaking and bedazzling her way through life, while Dad Murray parents from the comfort of his recliner in his underpants. Oldest sister Erica dreams of being a pop star if she can only overcome her secret love of all things uncool. Then there’s middle child Barry, who’s just as in touch with his emotions as he is with his sick rap skills, which is how he landed Erica’s best friend and the hottest girl in school, Lainey, as his girlfriend. Rounding out the brood is beloved grandfather Al Pops Solomon, the wild man of the clan.

The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, A.J. Michalka as Lainey Lewis, George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.

GREY’S ANATOMY (Season 14)

Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, Grey’s Anatomy is considered one of the great television shows of our time. The high-intensity medical drama, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jessica Capshaw as Arizona Robbins, Sarah Drew as April Kepner, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Jerrika Hinton as Stephanie Edwards, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Jason George as Ben Warren, Martin Henderson as Nathan Riggs and Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca.

HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER (Season 4)

Murder, deception, fear and guilt are the ties that bind Middleton University Professor Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) to her long-time associates Frank Delfino, Bonnie Winterbottom and her students. But as the group struggles to move on with their lives following Wes’ death, their past continues to haunt them. Relationships will be fractured, lies will spin out of control, and a shocking, new mystery will upend their entire lives.

How to Get Away with Murder stars Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning and multiple Academy Award-winning Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Nate, Alfred Enoch as Wes Gibbins, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom and Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton.

MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. (Season 5)

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns with a vengeance for the fifth exciting season.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leo Fitz, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Henry Simmons as Agent Alphonso Mack MacKenzie and John Hannah as Holden Radcliffe.

THE MIDDLE (Season 9)

Two-time Emmy-winner Patricia Heaton stars in this warm and witty single-camera comedy about raising a family and lowering your expectations. Middle-aged, middle class and living in the middle of the country in Orson, Indiana, Frankie Heck is a harried wife and mother of three who uses her wry wit and sense of humor to get her family through each day intact. Frankie works as a dental assistant, and her unflappable husband, Mike, is manager at the local quarry and her sardonic partner in the daily grind that is raising their average – yes, most definitely average – family.

The Middle stars Patricia Heaton as Frankie, Neil Flynn as Mike, Charlie McDermott as Axl, Eden Sher as Sue and Atticus Shaffer as Brick.

MODERN FAMILY (Season 9)

One of television’s most acclaimed comedies returns with an honest and often hilarious look into the warm and sometimes twisted embrace of the modern family.

Modern Family stars Ed O’Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett and Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett.

ONCE UPON A TIME (Season 7)

After six seasons, the residents of the enchanted forest face their greatest challenge yet as The Evil Queen, Captain Hook and Rumplestiltskin join forces with a grown up Henry Mills and his daughter Lucy on an epic quest to once again bring hope to their world and ours. Along the way, new fairy tale characters and old search for true love, find adventure and once again take sides in the struggle of good against evil, as classic tales are once more twisted and reimagined.

Once Upon a Time stars Lana Parrilla as the Evil Queen/Regina, Colin O’Donoghue as Hook, Andrew J. West as Henry, Alison Fernandez as Lucy and Robert Carlyle as Rumplestiltskin/Mr. Gold.

QUANTICO (Season 3)

She has saved millions of lives, solved conspiracies and risked everything. Alex Parrish is sometimes on the Most Wanted list, and other times hailed as an American hero. But Quantico is always a thrilling, heart-stopping adventure loaded with layered, engrossing drama every week.

Quantico stars Priyanka Chopra as Alex Parrish, Blair Underwood as Owen Hall, Aunjanue Ellis as Miranda Shaw, Jake McLaughlin as Ryan Booth, Johanna Braddy as Shelby Wyatt, Yasmine Al Massri as Nimah and Raina Amin. Quantico was created by Josh Safran.

SCANDAL (Season 7)

Everyone has secrets, and Olivia Pope has dedicated her life to protecting and defending the public images of the nation’s elite by keeping those secrets under wraps. Pope’s team is at the top of its game when it comes to getting the job done for its clients, but it becomes apparent that these gladiators in suits, who specialize in fixing the lives of other people, have trouble fixing those closest at hand – their own.

Scandal stars Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope, Guillermo Diaz as Huck, Darby Stanchfield as Abby Whelan, Katie Lowes as Quinn Perkins, Tony Goldwyn as President Fitzgerald Grant, Jeff Perry as Cyrus Beene, Joshua Malina as David Rosen, Bellamy Young as First Lady Mellie Grant, Scott Foley as Jake Ballard, Portia De Rossi as Elizabeth North, Joe Morton as Rowan Pope and Cornelius Smith Jr. as Marcus Walker.

SHARK TANK (Season 9)

Shark Tank, the critically acclaimed and multi Emmy Award-winning reality show that has reinvigorated entrepreneurship in America and recently amassed an amazing $100M in deals in the Tank, will feature a blockbuster lineup of guest Sharks when the business-themed show returns for its ninth season. The guest Sharks are serial entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Richard Branson, Spanx owner Sara Blakely, Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel, iconic Smartwater and Vitaminwater brand-builder Rohan Oza, and legendary baseball player and businessman Alex Rodriguez. They will appear individually alongside four other Sharks in various episodes during the 2017-2018 season.

The Sharks are billionaire Mark Cuban, Queen of QVC Lori Greiner, technology innovator Robert Herjavec, fashion and branding expert Daymond John, and venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary.

SPEECHLESS (Season 2)

Maya DiMeo is a mom on a mission who will do anything for her husband, Jimmy, and kids Ray, Dylan and JJ, her eldest son with cerebral palsy. As Maya fights injustices both real and imagined, the family works to make a new home for themselves and searches for just the right person to help give JJ his voice.

Speechless stars Minnie Driver as Maya DiMeo, John Ross Bowie as Jimmy DiMeo, Mason Cook as Ray DiMeo, Micah Fowler as JJ DiMeo, Kyla Kenedy as Dylan DiMeo and Cedric Yarbrough as Kenneth.

TO TELL THE TRUTH (Season 3)

Season three of To Tell the Truth returns this fall with more fun and laughs. Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the hit series is a funny re-imagination of the beloved game show of the same name. The all-new version takes the excitement to another level, featuring a new celebrity panel for each episode. Anderson’s mother, fondly known as Mama Doris, is also part of the fun, returning as a commentator and bringing their playful dynamic to the stage.

In each round, the celebrity panel is presented with three participants who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn to tell the truth while the others are not. The panel of celebrities have a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.

SPECIALS

THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!

In a two-hour special event, ABC will take the iconic The Little Mermaid animated feature film and intertwine it with show stopping LIVE musical performances via cutting-edge technology for an explosive evening honoring one of Walt Disney’s most celebrated classics. Fans of The Little Mermaid and Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s Oscar-winning songs will enjoy this never-before-seen live action/animation hybrid television experience featuring a soon-to-be announced roster of some of their favorite celebrity artists, whose performances will weave seamlessly throughout the original animated film.

ROLLING STONE 50

For half a century, Rolling Stone has remained an iconic and important voice in American music, culture and politics. Now, the people who have told their stories through the Rolling Stone lens are coming together to reflect on the last 50 years. Rolling Stone 50 will pay homage to the brand’s influence and impact through a curated journey of its most seminal moments. Live from New York City, the three-hour special television event, set to debut Wednesday, February 7, 2018, will showcase live performances, short films, iconic on-stage moments, never-before-seen musical pairings, and celebrities that have shaped pop culture, music and politics.