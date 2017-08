Air Force Two touches down in South Bend

Vice President Mike Pence’s Air Force Two touched down in Michiana Saturday, just ahead of Notre Dame’s graduation ceremonies.

As it has been reported, the vice president will be the speaker for the university’s 172nd commencement.

His motorcade actually shut down parts of Cleveland Road when he arrived.

Don’t miss coverage of graduation and the vice president’s speech starting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.