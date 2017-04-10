Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Alleged Walmart theft leads to 2 drug arrests

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Apr 10, 2017 4:10 PM EST
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -

After allegedly stealing from Walmart Saturday evening, two people were arrested on drug charges.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to the Walmart on Old U.S. Highway 20 at approximately 5:59 p.m. regarding a theft. 

Upon arrival, deputies found the suspects as they were fleeing the scene in a vehicle. 

According to officials, a search of the vehicle reportedly uncovered “several” used hypodermic needles, paraphernalia and drugs. 

The two individuals accused are 34- year-old Bradley Horvath and 29-year-old Brittaney Highland. 

According to authorities, Horvath was charged with:
• Operating while intoxicated
• Driving while suspended prior, 
• Theft
• Possession of hypodermic needle 
• Possession of paraphernalia

Highland was charged with:
• Possession of hypodermic needles
• Possession of paraphernalia
• Possession of a legend drug

Both individuals were booked into the Elkhart County Jail. 

