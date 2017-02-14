Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Allen County police sergeant dies on duty

Posted: Feb 14, 2017 4:30 PM EST

Sergeant Joseph Cox of the Allen County Sheriff's Department died Sunday while on duty.

The department says he suffered a medical emergency while on duty.

He had been with the department 19 years.

Sergeant Cox served in the Confinement Division, Communications/Dispatch Center, Civil, Warrants, and Patrol Divisions. Sergeant Cox was a member of the Honor Guard, SWAT Team and was a K-9 Handler. He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2015.

The department said he served the residents of Allen County honorably and will be missed.

