Allen County police sergeant dies on duty

Sergeant Joseph Cox of the Allen County Sheriff's Department died Sunday while on duty.

The department says he suffered a medical emergency while on duty.

He had been with the department 19 years.

Sergeant Cox served in the Confinement Division, Communications/Dispatch Center, Civil, Warrants, and Patrol Divisions. Sergeant Cox was a member of the Honor Guard, SWAT Team and was a K-9 Handler. He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2015.

The department said he served the residents of Allen County honorably and will be missed.