Allen County police sergeant dies on duty
Posted: Feb 14, 2017 4:30 PM EST
Sergeant Joseph Cox of the Allen County Sheriff's Department died Sunday while on duty.
The department says he suffered a medical emergency while on duty.
He had been with the department 19 years.
Sergeant Cox served in the Confinement Division, Communications/Dispatch Center, Civil, Warrants, and Patrol Divisions. Sergeant Cox was a member of the Honor Guard, SWAT Team and was a K-9 Handler. He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2015.
The department said he served the residents of Allen County honorably and will be missed.