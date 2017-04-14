Allen selected 14th overall in WNBA Draft by New York Liberty

The Notre Dame women's basketball program continues to send players to the next level.

Thursday night, point guard Lindsay Allen became the latest Irish to go to the WNBA, selected 14th overall by the New York Liberty, coached by Notre Dame alumnus Bill Laimbeer.

Allen earned her third consecutive finalist nod for the Nancy Lieberman Award and a spot on the AP All-America third team, dishing out 282 assists her senior year alone, breaking school and ACC records. Allen also broke the Notre Dame and ACC career assist records, finishing with 841. Allen led the ACC this year, and ranked second nationally, with both those 282 assists and her 3.57 assist-to-turnover ratio. Allen earned ACC Tournament MVP honors after recording a tournament record 33 assists over Notre Dame's three-game run to the title, including a career-high 13 in the championship game win over Duke.