Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Breaking News

Double drowning at Redinger Ditch

Allen selected 14th overall in WNBA Draft by New York Liberty

By: Jack Wascher Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Apr 14, 2017 5:16 PM EST
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. -

The Notre Dame women's basketball program continues to send players to the next level.

Thursday night, point guard Lindsay Allen became the latest Irish to go to the WNBA, selected 14th overall by the New York Liberty, coached by Notre Dame alumnus Bill Laimbeer.

Allen earned her third consecutive finalist nod for the Nancy Lieberman Award and a spot on the AP All-America third team, dishing out 282 assists her senior year alone, breaking school and ACC records. Allen also broke the Notre Dame and ACC career assist records, finishing with 841. Allen led the ACC this year, and ranked second nationally, with both those 282 assists and her 3.57 assist-to-turnover ratio. Allen earned ACC Tournament MVP honors after recording a tournament record 33 assists over Notre Dame's three-game run to the title, including a career-high 13 in the championship game win over Duke. 

Share this article:

Read More

Appeals court upholds nationwide ban against Trump's travel ban
White House press group will keep fighting for on-camera briefings
Amid strike threat, NPR continues talks with labor union
Dog attacks 10-year-old boy in Plymouth
Sign up for our newsletter!