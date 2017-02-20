Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Debutantes volunteer at Food Bank

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority's debutantes volunteered at the Food Bank on Chapin Street Monday.

The sorority is one of the world's leading service organizations.

Around 20 high school juniors and seniors volunteered in two shifts at the food bank.

The young women participate in several activities leading up to the Cotillion Ball.

"Basically we are service so any way we can give back it kind of helps us as well, to humble ourselves. Any way we can serve the community is also a really good thing to do," said Divine Chism, an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Debutante.