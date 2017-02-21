American Senior Communities falls victim to W-2 phishing scam

Another business hit by scammers. Employees of American Senior Communities could be at risk this morning after a thief got copies of employees’ W-2 forms.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said ASC is the latest business to fall victim of the W-2 phishing scam.

Recently, Scotty’s Brewhouse and Patrick Industries both went through the same ordeal.

ASC says the company’s payroll processor responded to an authentic-looking email requesting copies of employee W-2 forms. Right now, the company is working with the criminal investigation division of the IRS, the Indiana Attorney General’s office, the Indiana Department of Revenue and local police to solve the case.

The company issued a statement saying in part:

”The company will continue to work with these authorities to resolve this unfortunate incident…ASC takes privacy seriously and deeply regrets that the incident occurred and offer our sincerest apologies to everyone affected.”

There are multiple ASC locations in Michiana, so this scam could potentially affect hundreds of people in our community and nearly 17,000 people company wide.

Locations in Michiana include:

Creekside Village

Cardinal Nursing and Rehabilitation

Trailpoint Village

Riverside Village

West Bend Nursing and Rehabilitation

Elkhart Rehabilitation Center

East Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

For a full list of locations, go to http://www.ascseniorcare.com/find-location/

To help, credit monitoring and reporting services will be offered to employees, which will be paid for by the company. A toll free number has been set up to answer employee questions.