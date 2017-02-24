Andrew Berlin speaks at Chamber of Commerce annual meeting

The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting at the Crystal Ballroom at the Lerner Theatre on Friday.

ABC57's Colleen Bormann hosted the event.

Several awards were given, including one for the business of the year and non-profit of the year.

Andrew Berlin, owner of the South Bend Cubs and minority owner of the Chicago Cubs, was the keynote speaker.

Berlin told the crowd baseball and business are in the same ballpark.

"Message today is a communication of a theme we have, how to win a World Series. I think we have a pretty good idea on how to do that now and the second is to take what we learned from the turnaround of the Cubs organization and how to apply that to any business," Berlin said.