Another police chase ends in crash

A police chase through Marshall County ended in a crash Friday morning.

At approximately 10:06 a.m., an Indiana State Police Trooper clocked a 2010 Chevy Cobalt traveling at 80 mph though a 60 mph zone on U.S. 31 near 19th Road.

According to authorities, the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle as the vehicle turned westbound on 18th Road.

The vehicle continue to travel faster as it’s driver, later identified as 26-year-old Orran Burch of Muncie, allegedly tried to evade trooper.

Officials say many traffic laws were violated and speeds reached 90 mph during the 9-mile pursuit.

When the chase reached the intersection of Peach Road and State Road 110, the vehicle ran a stop sign and struck a semi-trailer traveling though the intersection.

Inside the suspect vehicle were four people in total. Three of them, including Burch, suffered minor injuries and were released from St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Plymouth.

Troopers say Burch was charged with felony resisting law enforcement and was booked in the Marshall County Jail.