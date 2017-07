April 22: 2017 Blue-Gold game

2017 Blue-Gold Game

The football game begins at 12:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Notre Dame Stadium.

It's a great opportunity to get a sneak peek at the 2017 Fighting Irish football squad.

Proceeds from the Blue-Gold Game will help support the scholarship fund of the Notre Dame Club of St. Joseph Valley.

Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

Click here to learn more and get your tickets!