April 29: CAPS Superhero 5K

Race Bag Pick-up/Pre-registration: Friday, April 28 (223 S Main St #100, Elkhart, IN 46516)

12:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M. and 4:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.



Race Day: Saturday, April 29 (RAIN OR SHINE... No Refunds)

Registration/Race Bag Pick-up - 7:30 A.M. - 8:30 A.M. (Taig Marks, 223 S Main St #100, Elkhart, IN 46516)

Sidekick Fun Run Starts - 9:00 A.M.

5K Run Starts - 9:10 A.M.

5K Walk Starts - 9:15 A.M.

Costume Contest - 10:15 A.M.

Awards - 10:30 A.M.

Event ends at 11:00 A.M.

Click here to sign up!