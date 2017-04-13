Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Arrest made in child molestation case

Posted: Apr 13, 2017 6:36 PM EST
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department made an arrest in the alleged molestation of a 5-year-old child.

On Saturday, April 8, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of child molestation to a 5-year-old child in Concord Township.

Officers assessed the situation and a child forensic interviewer spoke with the victim.

Following the initial investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for 20-year-old Antonio Fabian Gomez Lopez.

Gomez Lopez was located on April 12 at a home in Cromwell.

He is facing two counts of child molest.

