Arrest made in child molestation case
Posted: Apr 13, 2017 6:36 PM EST
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department made an arrest in the alleged molestation of a 5-year-old child.
On Saturday, April 8, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of child molestation to a 5-year-old child in Concord Township.
Officers assessed the situation and a child forensic interviewer spoke with the victim.
Following the initial investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for 20-year-old Antonio Fabian Gomez Lopez.
Gomez Lopez was located on April 12 at a home in Cromwell.
He is facing two counts of child molest.