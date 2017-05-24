Two arrests made in murder at Charles Black Rec Center
Posted: May 24, 2017 12:54 PM EST
An arrest has been made in the murder of Felipe Gutierrez, who was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked in the lot of the Charles Black Rec Center on Saturday May 20.
George Lee Watson was arrested by the County Metro Homicide Unit Tuesday night on a preliminary charge of murder.
On Wednesday, Qualan Jones was also arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in the death of Gutierrez.
The prosecutor's office has 48 hours to file formal charges.