Arrest made in shooting near Elkhart Central High School

Elkhart Police have arrested two suspects in the shooting that happened April 18 near Elkhart Central High School.

Police said the victim had an ongoing dispute with one of the suspects.

The day before the shooting, the victim and the two suspects exchanged words and one of the suspects threatened the victim, police said.

On April 18, the two suspects were in the area of Richmond Avenue and Waterfall Drive when one of the suspects fired a handgun at the victim.

The other suspect fired shots at the first suspect and the victim.

One of the suspects was a 15-year-old male. He was arrested Monday, April 24 for charges of criminal recklessness with a firearm and dangerous possession of a firearm.

The other suspect, a 16-year-old male, was arrested Tuesday, April 25 for charges of criminal recklessness with a firearm and dangerous possession of a firearm.