ASPCA removes nearly 100 birds after cockfighting raid

The ASPCA assisted the Indiana Gaming Commission in the removal of nearly 100 birds allegedly used for cockfighting in Pulaski County.

The ASPCA will assist local authorities with evidence collection, medical assessments and transportation of the birds to a temporary shelter provided by Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.

According to a press release, when the ASPCA arrived to the property on Thursday, they found roosters living in cages, many without access to food or water. There were also deceased birds, cockfighting paraphernalia and supplements to enhance their performance.

“This investigation illustrates the prevalence and brutality of cockfighting in America,” said Kathryn Destreza, Investigations director for ASPCA Field Investigations and Response. “The ASPCA has increased efforts to tackle organized animal fighting, and encourages the public to alert authorities when they suspect animal fighting activities in their communities. We commend the Indiana Gaming Commission for their commitment and dedication in tackling this barbaric form of animal cruelty and holding the abusers accountable.”

We are working to gather additional information including whether any arrests were made.