Attempted murder charges filed in Michigan City shooting

Michigan City Police have released new details in the shooting on Holiday Street, including information on the victim and charges against the suspect.

On Wednesday, police responded to a home on Holiday Street and located 28-year-old Jasmin Dancy, who had been shot.

Police developed a suspect and 28-year-old Adrien Rideout was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

On Thursday, a judge ruled there was probable cause to charge Rideout with attempted murder, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash.

Dancy is in serious but stable condition at the hospital.