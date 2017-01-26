Attempted murder charges filed in Michigan City shooting
Posted: Jan 26, 2017 7:09 PM EST
Michigan City Police have released new details in the shooting on Holiday Street, including information on the victim and charges against the suspect.
On Wednesday, police responded to a home on Holiday Street and located 28-year-old Jasmin Dancy, who had been shot.
Police developed a suspect and 28-year-old Adrien Rideout was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
On Thursday, a judge ruled there was probable cause to charge Rideout with attempted murder, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.
Bond was set at $100,000 cash.
Dancy is in serious but stable condition at the hospital.