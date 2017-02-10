Attorney General Curtis Hill launches campaign to avoid phone scams

If you’re tired of those unwanted phone calls from solicitors, the Hoosier state is launching a new privacy campaign to help you avoid getting scammed.

Indiana attorney general and former Elkhart County Prosecutor, Curtis Hill, launched it this week and it’s called “Do Not Call, Do Not Answer.”

The campaign’s purpose is to protect Hoosiers from receiving calls from unknown numbers, especially from telemarketers or criminals who will try to steal personal information.

If you register your phone number on the “Do Not Call” list, you can dodge being contacted. After you sign up, if you still have people contacting you from numbers you don’t recognize, simply ignore it.

Under state law, you might still receive calls from realtors, newspapers or insurance agencies.

You can register your landline or cell phone number.

Hill announced the first of what will be four registration deadlines this year. You must register by February 21st in order to be on the first list effective April 1st.

You can still register after that date, however, you won’t be placed until the next list is released, which is July 1st.

To register, go to https://www.donotcall.gov/ or call 1-888-382-1222.