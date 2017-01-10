Authorities asking for tips in La Porte County burglaries

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help regarding the investigation of two residential burglaries and one business burglary in the northern part of the county.

Deputies say the first burglary occurred on January 3rd between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in the 4400 East block of County Road 800 North, where several firearms were taken from the home.

The second break-in occurred in the evening hours of January 5th on the 3900 East block of County Road 800 North. During this burglary, a handgun and cash were reported missing.

According to deputies, the single business burglary happened at Jenny Rae’s restaurant located in the 5000 East block of US 20 near Rolling Prairie. Nothing was taken but the back door was forced open during the break-in.

Evidence was gathered at all three scenes and investigators say a red minivan and a black car, possibly a Hyundai, could be suspect vehicles.

Deputies encourage anyone with information regarding these recent thefts and break-ins to come forwards and contact police at 219-326-7700.