Auto theft suspect arrested after making Target run

A man was arrested at Target after allegedly stealing the truck of an acquaintance, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The owner of the stolen vehicle contacted South Bend Police around midnight on May 14 to report his Dodge Ram stolen.

The victim told police he believed Dustin Abraham took the truck because the keys were missing. Abraham had just been to the home and knew where the keys were kept, he told police.

Abraham was not given permission to take the vehicle.

A few hours later, an officer with the South Bend Police Department spotted the Dodge Ram and located it in the parking lot of Target.

Officers entered the store and located Dustin Abraham at the checkout counter, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police attempted to take Abraham into custody but he struggled and wrestled with the officers, reports said.

Target guests helped the officers so they could handcuff him and take him into custody, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police located the keys to the Dodge Ram in Abraham's pocket according to the probable cause affidavit.

Abraham told police he had permission to take the truck, reports said.

Abraham was taken into custody. He was charged with auto theft and resisting law enforcement.