Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Automakers reach $553 million settlement over faulty Takata airbags

By: Julia Palazzo Facebook | Twitter
Posted: May 19, 2017 6:49 AM EST | Updated: May 19, 2017 7:11 AM EST

Millions of car owners whose vehicles were outfitted by the Takata airbags recall could soon receive some type of compensation.

A settlement was reached Thursday between four automobile companies and affected drivers. The amount each owner will get varies, but some could receive up to $500.

Drivers of nearly 16 million vehicles made by Subaru, Toyota, BMW and Mazda are all eligible for compensation.

The deal comes more than 8 years after initial reports of the recall first emerged.

The companies will pay a total of 553 million dollars. But not all of the money will go to car owners.

Some will go towards lawyers’ fees, but those payments haven’t been worked out yet.

Another portion of the money will be put towards a program aimed at getting more drivers to have their recalled cars fixed. That effort would regularly contact any affected car owners by mail, phone and social media. 

Share this article:

Read More

Appeals court upholds nationwide ban against Trump's travel ban
Elkhart County Parks' 50th year anniversary brings free festival
At least 18 killed in minibus crash in South Africa
A deadly crash occured early Sunday morning in Elkhart
Sign up for our newsletter!