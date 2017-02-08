Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Homicide in Niles Township

Autopsy complete on man found dead in alley

Posted: Feb 8, 2017 6:03 PM EST | Updated: Feb 8, 2017 5:04 PM EST

The autopsy has been completed on the man whose body was found in an alley between Blaine and Cleveland Avenues Monday evening.

The autopsy on 24-year-old Arthur Wielosinski was conducted Wednesday in Kalamazoo.

The forensic pathologist determined Wielosinski died of multiple gunshot wounds.

His death was ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information in this case, contact CMHU at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

