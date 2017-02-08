Autopsy complete on man found dead in alley

The autopsy has been completed on the man whose body was found in an alley between Blaine and Cleveland Avenues Monday evening.

The autopsy on 24-year-old Arthur Wielosinski was conducted Wednesday in Kalamazoo.

The forensic pathologist determined Wielosinski died of multiple gunshot wounds.

His death was ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information in this case, contact CMHU at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.