Autopsy complete on man found dead in alley
Posted: Feb 8, 2017 6:03 PM EST | Updated: Feb 8, 2017 5:04 PM EST
The autopsy has been completed on the man whose body was found in an alley between Blaine and Cleveland Avenues Monday evening.
The autopsy on 24-year-old Arthur Wielosinski was conducted Wednesday in Kalamazoo.
The forensic pathologist determined Wielosinski died of multiple gunshot wounds.
His death was ruled a homicide.
No arrests have been made.
If you have any information in this case, contact CMHU at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.