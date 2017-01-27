Autopsy complete on man found shot at Miami Hills apartments

An autopsy was conducted on Friday in Kalamazoo on the man who was found shot at the Miami Hill apartment complex Thursday.

The pathologist determined Jovan Hobbs' cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The manner of death is still under investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information related to the investigation, contact the CMHU at 235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.