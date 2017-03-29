Autopsy complete on man killed in police-action shooting

The Pulaski County Coroner's Office has completed the autopsy on the abduction suspect who was shot and killed in a police action shooting on US 421 near Francesville Tuesday morning.

The man has been identified as 36-year-old Peter J. Doffin Jr of Lafayette.

His cause of death was blood loss due to multiple gunshot wounds.

His manner of death is pending.

Doffin allegedly abducted a juvenile teen from a home in Warren County, then led law enforcement on a four county chase, according to Indiana State Police.

When his vehicle went off the side of the road around 10:12 a.m., police said Doffin was armed with a weapon and made threatening gestures towards law enforcement.

Officers fired at Doffin, who died at the scene.

Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting per protocol.