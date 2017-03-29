Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Autopsy complete on man killed in police-action shooting

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Mar 29, 2017 4:10 PM EST
PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. -

The Pulaski County Coroner's Office has completed the autopsy on the abduction suspect who was shot and killed in a police action shooting on US 421 near Francesville Tuesday morning.

The man has been identified as 36-year-old Peter J. Doffin Jr of Lafayette.

His cause of death was blood loss due to multiple gunshot wounds.

His manner of death is pending.

Doffin allegedly abducted a juvenile teen from a home in Warren County, then led law enforcement on a four county chase, according to Indiana State Police.
When his vehicle went off the side of the road around 10:12 a.m., police said Doffin was armed with a weapon and made threatening gestures towards law enforcement.

Officers fired at Doffin, who died at the scene.

Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting per protocol.

Share this article:

Read More

Elkhart Co. deputies crack down on illegal lane usage
Rise in false alarms getting in the way of U.S. Coast Guard's job
Family says 'Bubby' is getting better after getting run over by tractor
SUV stolen with 2 children inside, children now safe
Sign up for our newsletter!