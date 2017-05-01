Autopsy complete on man killed on Logan Street on Sunday

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office released the findings of the autopsy completed on Anthony Mobley Jr Monday morning.

Mobley died Sunday morning in the 100 block of South Logan Street.

The forensic pathologist determined his cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and his manner of death was homicide.

An unidentified child was also injured in the shooting, but was released from the hospital later Sunday.

The St Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is still searching for Tabais K. Davis, 19, as a person of interest.

Davis is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have any information about Davis, contact CMHU at 235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.