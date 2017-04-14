Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Baby Box Bill heads to Governor

Posted: Apr 14, 2017 10:00 AM EST | Updated: Apr 14, 2017 9:42 AM EST
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -

Under Indiana’s Safe Haven Law, a person can give up an unwanted baby to an emergency service provider without being prosecuted.

Now, a new bill is providing another option under the same law.

Senate Bill 246 passed 47 to 3 in the Senate on Thursday and will now head to Governor Eric Holcomb’s office.

Under Senate Bill 246, otherwise known as the Baby Box Bill, hospitals will be allowed to operate new born safety devices.

The bill also protects people from child neglect charges.

Fire stations in Michigan City and Woodburn that already have safe haven boxes will be protected under the new law.

