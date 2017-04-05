Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Bannon bumped from National Security Council

By: Staff
Posted: Apr 5, 2017 2:51 PM EST

By Jeremy Diamond CNN

(CNN) -- Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's chief strategist, has been removed from the National Security Council, according to a senior administration official.

An official says Bannon was only on board to oversee now-ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's work to "deoperationalize" the National Security Council from the broad purview it had under Susan Rice.

It was an nontraditional role for a political hand like Bannon to have a role on the high-level policy council.

The White House has sought to give back a lot of control to the Defense Department and other national security agencies.

TM & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

