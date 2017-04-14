Benton Harbor man arrested on multiple drug charges

One man was arrested on eight-drug related charges in early April after Berrien County Deputies and Michigan State Police executed a search warrant.

Deputies say the warrant was served at 400 Emery Ave on suspicion that illegal drugs were being sold from the residence, stemming from a month-long investigation.

Before the search, a 58-year-old man of Benton Harbor was arrested during a traffic stop and taken to the scene of the search.

During the course of the shakedown, investigators report finding 55 grams of powdered cocaine, 30 grams of marijuana, 17.9 grams of crack cocaine, 27 grams of crystal meth, and three weapons including a taser, a loaded .25 semi-automatic pistol, and a .22 long rifle inside the home.

Investigators say $3247 was found inside the residence and an additional $200 was found on the man, $10 of it being marked with Berrien County Narcotics Unit Buy Fund Money.

Another 6.25 grams of crack cocaine and $100 in cash were allegedly found in the man’s vehicle.

The accused man was lodged at the Berrien County Jail on these charges:

• Possession with intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine.

• Possession with intent to Deliver Methamphetamine.

• Possession with intent to Deliver Cocaine (Powder).

• Possession of marijuana.

• Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

• Felon in possession of firearm

• Felon in possession of ammunition

• Maintaining a drug house

According to deputies, the estimated street value of the substances found in the residence is approximately $12,000.