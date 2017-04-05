Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Benton Harbor man convicted of meth trafficking

By: Melissa Hudson
Posted: Apr 5, 2017 6:31 PM EST

A Benton Harbor man was convicted in federal court of drug charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine after a three day trial.

Johnny Jones, 39, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Jones was acquitted on a firearms charge. 

Jones was indicted along with two others. Both have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Jones will be sentenced in August.

