Benton Harbor man convicted of meth trafficking
Posted: Apr 5, 2017 6:31 PM EST
A Benton Harbor man was convicted in federal court of drug charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine after a three day trial.
Johnny Jones, 39, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Jones was acquitted on a firearms charge.
Jones was indicted along with two others. Both have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.
Jones will be sentenced in August.