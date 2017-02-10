Benton Harbor partnering with Chemical Bank to increase home ownership

The Southwest Michigan housing market is in a resurgence. Now Benton Harbor officials want to use that momentum to get more home owners in the city.

Chemical Bank is partnering with the city of Benton Harbor to get more house keys in people's hands.

Branch manager Linda Allen says planning is ongoing, with a big meeting in the coming weeks between her team and the city.

Benton Harbor wants Chemical Bank to provide education to potential home buyers on subjects like budgeting, savings and mortgage. They also want to find ways to help people who may have poor credit strengthen it.

The bank is providing credit recovery programs and step by step guidance on that front. And bank officials say getting the information out there is really the key.

"It is our endeavor to help them as much as we can to get their credit where it needs to be," said Linda Allen, branch manager for Chemical Bank in Benton Harbor. "Home ownership brings value to the community. Because you take pride. If you're owning something you're going to take pride in that."

Both the bank and the city tell me these programs they are cooking up will help further improve the city. Especially on the economic front. We will be sure to update you on the progress.