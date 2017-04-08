Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Benton Harbor police investigating man's death

Posted: Apr 8, 2017 5:17 PM EST
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating the death of a man who was shot Friday evening and died at the hospital.

According to the BHDPS, officers were dispatched to 233 Michigan Street around 7:50 p.m. Friday for reports a man with gunshot wounds.

They located a 30-year-old man with serious wounds.

He was taken to Lakeland Hospital and later pronounced dead.

His name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

If you have any information in this case, please contact the Tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP.

